Group sues N. Charleston Police for crash stemming from chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of bystanders hit during a North Charleston Police Department car chase say they are suing the department for injuries and damages suffered in the incident.
The lawsuit alleges that North Charleston Police Officers used improper methods while pursuing Angel Javier Barrientos and as a result Barrientos crashed into a car containing the plaintiffs, Elexcis Myer, Zhoe Trappier, Alicia Young, and Malachi Young.
Upon attempting the traffic stop, the lawsuit alleges that Barrientos fled the scene and Mood began a chase. Mood was allegedly joined by two more NCPD officers in the pursuit.
The lawsuit continues by saying that Barrientos’ vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and then cut through a parking lot on a property between Dorchester Road and Meeting Street, eventually going west on Meeting Street.
During this part of the chase the lawsuit states that Barrientos’ and all of the officers chasing him were traveling at approximately 100 mph in and out of traffic.
At the same time, the lawsuit alleges the plaintiffs Zhoe Trappier, Alicia Young, Elexcis Myer, Malachi Young were in a car traveling east on Meeting Street and their car was hit by Barrientos.
The lawsuit says that among the plaintiffs some hurt their heads, necks, hips, knees, arms and entire bodies. They say they are pursuing the suit because the crash has caused them to undergo physical pain, suffering, mental anguish and emotional distress both presently and potentially into the future.
The plaintiffs say that based on the NCPD’s policies, procedures and training, and the generally accepted standard for police chases, the NCPD patrol officers should have never entered into a high-speed chase in this specific area of Charleston.
They continue that at 6 p.m., Patrol Officer Mood, as well as other officers, should have known that the area would likely have been extremely congested and this would make any type of chase unreasonably dangerous for other drivers on the road.
The lawsuit says that if the officers in pursuit couldn’t detain Barrientos prior to him driving down Meeting Street at that time of day, then officers should have made the decision or been directed not to continue given the danger to other drivers.
The total sum sought by the plaintiffs has not been disclosed.
