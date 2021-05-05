House fire in North Charleston displaces two people

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A house fire displaced two people in North Charleston on Wednesday.
North Charleston fire officials said crews responded twice to two separate fires at a home on Althea Avenue. The first fire was reported at 7:31 p.m.
When crews arrived they found an exterior fire at the rear of a two-story home.
“All occupants had evacuated and a fire attack was initiated,” NCFD officials said.”The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.”
Then at 9:09 p.m., operators received a 911 call reporting the same home was on fire.
“Firefighters arriving reported fire on the interior front of the home,” NCFD officials said. “Firefighters extinguished the fire and conducted a search.”
Authorities say a fire investigation into the origin and cause of both fires is in progress.
There were no injuries reported.
