Lemonis, Mississippi State beat The Citadel 10-2

CHARLESTON, S.C. – First baseman Noah Mitchell hit his second homer of the season Wednesday night as The Citadel fell, 10-2, to No. 2 Mississippi State.
Game Information
Score: Mississippi State 10, The Citadel 2
Records: Mississippi State (33-10), The Citadel (11-29)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: MSU leads 1-0
How it Happened
- State got on the board in the first inning thanks to a pair of Citadel errors. Scotty Dubrule took advantage of the extra out to deliver a RBI single to center.
- MSU added another run in the second inning on a Rowdey Jordan sacrifice fly before Brad Cumbest drove in two runs in the third with a base hit to right center.
- The Citadel got a run back in the fourth after Ryan McCarthy tripled into the corner in right and scored on a wild pitch.
- State got their bats going in the fifth as they scored five runs with the help of a pair of two-run homers.
- Noah Mitchell answered back with a solo home run in the home-half of the inning.
- MSU added a run in the ninth on their second sacrifice fly of the game.
Inside the Box Score
- Noah Mitchell hit his second home run in the last four games. The solo shot to left carried 408 feet.
- Ryan McCarthy tripled into the right-field corner. It was his second triple of the season.
- Cameron Reeves (2-8) took the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits and three strikeouts over 2.2 innings.
- Chace Cooper led a string of relievers to keep MSU off the board. The freshman allowed just one hit and struck out two over 1.2 innings.
- Simon Graf did not allow a hit in his one inning of work.
- Devin Beckley needed only five pitches to retire all three hitters he faced.
- Cade Smith (2-0) picked up the victory after allowing just one hit and striking out three in 3.0 innings.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to Southern Conference action Friday night as they open a three-game series at Wofford. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.