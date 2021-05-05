Lowcountry high school playoff soccer scores (5/4)

By Kevin Bilodeau | May 5, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 8:25 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Boys Soccer

5-A 1st round

Wando 3 Carolina Forest 1 - The Warriors will host Chapin in round 2 on Friday

Chapin 2 West Ashley 1

Stratford 1 Socastee 0 - The Knights will face the winner of Ashley Ridge and Lexington on Friday

4-A 1st round

James Island 4 West Florence 0 - The Trojans will host the winner of Midland Valley and North Myrtle Beach on Friday

3-A 1st round

Bishop England 4 Loris 0 - The Bishops will host the winner of Lake City and Swansea on Friday

Oceanside Collegiate 5 Waccamaw 0 - The Landsharks will travel on Friday for round 2 to the winner of Brookland-Cayce and Crestwood

2-A 1st round

Philip Simmons 8 Greer 1 - The Iron Horses will meet the winner of Andrew Jackson and Woodland on Friday in round 2.

Girls Soccer

5-A 1st round

River Bluff 2 West Ashley 0

Carolina Forest 5 Cane Bay 0

3-A 1st round

Waccamaw 3 Academic Magnet 2

