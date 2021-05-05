Lowcountry high school playoff soccer scores (5/4)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Boys Soccer
5-A 1st round
Wando 3 Carolina Forest 1 - The Warriors will host Chapin in round 2 on Friday
Chapin 2 West Ashley 1
Stratford 1 Socastee 0 - The Knights will face the winner of Ashley Ridge and Lexington on Friday
4-A 1st round
James Island 4 West Florence 0 - The Trojans will host the winner of Midland Valley and North Myrtle Beach on Friday
3-A 1st round
Bishop England 4 Loris 0 - The Bishops will host the winner of Lake City and Swansea on Friday
Oceanside Collegiate 5 Waccamaw 0 - The Landsharks will travel on Friday for round 2 to the winner of Brookland-Cayce and Crestwood
2-A 1st round
Philip Simmons 8 Greer 1 - The Iron Horses will meet the winner of Andrew Jackson and Woodland on Friday in round 2.
Girls Soccer
5-A 1st round
River Bluff 2 West Ashley 0
Carolina Forest 5 Cane Bay 0
3-A 1st round
Waccamaw 3 Academic Magnet 2
