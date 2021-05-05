41 neglected dogs removed from training business in Kershaw County

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has removed 41 dogs they say were neglected from a training business in Camden.
Deputies say they executed a consensual search of the property on Bradley Road at the request of Kershaw County Animal Control.
During the search, deputies said 41 dogs were found to be living in unacceptable conditions.
Officials say the health conditions of each dog varied.
Each animal has been returned to its owners, according to reports. They are all safe and are being treated as needed.
Animal Control charged the owner of the business in connection with each dog.
The investigation continues, and KCSO said it will work with the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Kershaw County Magistrate’s Office and other county administrators to “ensure all charges have been adequately made and that justice is served.”
Several dog owners who say they paid for Reliable K9 Dog Training’s services sent WIS pictures showing the conditions of their dogs before and after the program.
These dogs were not among those removed by officials, but had previously worked with the trainer, their owners said.
Abraham, the German Shepherd, sadly died after leaving the trainer, his owners said.
This story will be updated.
