Police investigating after woman shot in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after a woman was shot in North Charleston Wednesday night.
At 6 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to 3680 Dorchester Road for a reported shooting.
When authorities arrived they found a woman in the parking lot. Police said she was suffering from gunshot wounds.
“The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment,” NCPD officials said.
Police are continuing the investigation.
