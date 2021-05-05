USS Yorktown artifacts used in big-budget Korean War movie

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple artifacts from the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum collection have been used to provide a historically accurate set for the upcoming film “Devotion”.
Patriots Point officials say more than a dozen Ready Room chairs, a Captain’s chair and sinks from aboard the USS Yorktown were borrowed from the museum to provide a historically accurate set in the movie production.
“Devotion” tells the story of two naval pilots: the first African-American Naval Aviator Jesse Brown and Medal of Honor Recipient Tom Hudner. The movie highlights the pair’s friendship and experiences during the Korean War.
While on a mission, Brown’s plane was shot down and crashed on a remote mountaintop. Hudner intentionally crashed his own aircraft in an attempt to rescue his friend.
Brown and Hudner will reportedly be played by Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell respectively.
Patriots Point officials say the “Devotion” team completed an extensive restoration of the nearly 80-year-old chairs, including cleaning, painting, and making new cushions for the backrests and seats.
The artifacts were returned to the museum in April and visitors will soon see the chairs re-incorporated into existing exhibits.
“We are very thankful to the Devotion team for restoring our chairs to their original glory,” Museum Curator Melissa Buchanan said. “Restorations of this extent can cost thousands of dollars per chair. Because of this project, these chairs will be around for another generation to learn from and enjoy.”
While the Devotion crew is unable to reveal which specific scenes feature the chairs, Patriots Point says the Ready Room chairs were used in multiple days of filming and will be seen clearly in the movie.
Devotion is expected to premiere in 2022.
