WANTED: Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in Sumter Co.

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter County are looking for a man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute.
Terrance Barno, 33, is described as a Black man with black hair who is 6′1″ and 188 pounds.
Deputies say Barno reportedly held a woman against her will in a car as he took her away from her home and assaulted her on April 23.
His last known address was on Old Manning Road in Sumter.
Two warrants have been issued for his arrest on charges of kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence.
Anyone who sees Barno or knows where he is should call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.