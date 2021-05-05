West Ashley hires Ben Snyder as new boys head basketball coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley has hired Ben Snyder as their new head boys basketball coach on Wednesday replacing Ben Kittering who left the position last month.
Snyder comes to the Lowcountry after a successful 9 year run at Pinecrest High School in North Carolina.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to become the next men’s basketball coach at West Ashley High School,” Snyder said in a statement. “The basketball tradition that Coach DuPre built over the past two decades excites me. I cannot wait to continue and build on this tradition of excellence. Our staff and student-athletes will bring an enthusiasm, focus, and work ethic that makes our school and community proud. I cannot wait to meet our current and future Wildcats as we begin this journey together. My family loves the Charleston area and we are looking forward to becoming Wildcats.”
“We are extremely excited to have Coach Snyder take over the men’s basketball program here at West Ashley High,” Athletics Director Jeff Fipps said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience and success that will only enhance the success of the men’s basketball program.”
During his time with Pinecrest, Snyder would go 148-45 overall which included 5 straight 20 win seasons, 2 conference championships, 2 conference tournament championships and was named conference coach of the year four times.
“Coach Snyder has a proven history of excellence on the court,” West Ashley High Principal Ryan Cumback said. “We are extremely excited to have Coach Snyder join the West Ashley Community and look forward to watching our program continue to grow under his leadership.
