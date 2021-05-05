Wisely Homers Twice in RiverDogs Season-Opening Victory

The RiverDogs first six hitters of the game were retired in order by Myrtle Beach starting pitcher Manuel Espinoza before Wisely turned on a fastball and drove it over the right field wall for a 1-0 lead. Abiezel Ramirez followed with an infield single and Alika Williams added a ground rule double to put a pair of runners in scoring position for Nick Schnell. The former first round pick jumped on the first pitch of his at bat and ripped a two-run double into the gap to extend the lead to 3-0. Before the inning ended, Myrtle Beach (0-1) first baseman Ryan Reynolds dropped an infield pop up, allowing two additional runs to score and increasing the margin to 5-0.