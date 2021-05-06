After LR5 lifts mask mandate, attorney says district must still follow state guidelines

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Legal counsel for Lexington Richland School District Five has advised the district to follow the South Carolina Department of Education’s face covering guidelines, despite the district repealing its own mask mandate.
After a 4 to 2 vote by the school board earlier this week lifting the district’s mask requirement, the attorney needs to “discuss the matter further” with board members at a meeting May 10, according to a letter sent to parents.
May 10 was the date the district set to lift its mask mandate.
The SCDE guidelines, which are less stringent than many districts’ policies, require students wear masks in the following situations:
- upon entering a school building
- moving through hallways
- during carpool/bus drop off or pickup
- when social distancing is not possible or optimal
- while boarding, riding, and exiting school buses
The guidelines permit students to remove their face masks if a teacher or administrator allows it.
In the letter sent to parents, officials said the district would provide more information after its board meeting May 10.
- DHEC, teachers against LR5 making masks optional in schools
- McMaster on mask requirement in schools: ‘It’s a height of ridiculosity’
- SC reps express ‘great concern’ over mask requirement in schools
- Lexington Facebook group puts up billboard demanding face masks be optional
- Another billboard demanding schools make masks optional goes up in Chapin
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.