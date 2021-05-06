Arnold takes over as Mount Pleasant Police chief

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department experienced a changing of the guard Thursday morning.
Former Chief Carl Ritchie retired, passing the baton to his deputy chief, Mark Arnold.
Arnold, a 25-year law enforcement veteran, will now lead the department following his official promotion Thursday.
The new chief has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, beginning as a patrol officer in 1995. He was promoted to detective in 1997 and to corporal in 2001.
Arnold served as the department’s accreditation manager. The Mount Pleasant Police Department is nationally accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
Arnold rose in the ranks to lieutenant in 2013 and supervised the Office of Professional Standards.
In 2014, he was promoted to captain and managed the Field Operations Bureau and the Support Services Bureau.
He became the department’s deputy chief in July 2020.
“I am honored by the opportunity to further serve the Town of Mount Pleasant and a police department I have dedicated my professional career to promoting,” Arnold said in a statement in March when Ritchie announced he would retire and Arnold would succeed him in the position.
Arnold also promoted several other officers as part of a new leadership team. Those officers include Deputy Chief Tyrone Simmons, Capt. Chip Googe and Lt. Adam Willis.
Ritchie is retiring after 32 years of service on May 7.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.