Charleston Animal Society helping pets in a unique way

“When people think of Charleston Animal Society, oftentimes they think of shelter pets but there are a lot of pets in need that are not in the shelter, that are in communities in people’s homes that for one reason or another, people are struggling to provide care for them,” Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman said. “Whether it’s living in poverty, having lost their job or with the pandemic people getting sick, they want that care for their pet, want to get them vaccinated, want to get them spayed or neutered, they just can’t afford it. Or they may not have transportation, so our Pets for Life program tries to remove those barriers.”