Charleston Animal Society helping pets in a unique way

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Thursday morning the Charleston Animal Society helped several Lowcountry pets in a unique way. Staff drove around to several houses in North Charleston, picked up pets in the Pets for Life program and brought them to a mobile clinic.
Those pets were then given an exam, vaccines and tested for heartworms. Once the treatment is done, staff take the pets back to their owners.
The goal of the program is to help underserved areas in North Charleston that don’t have nearby veterinary clinics. It works like a door-to-door program where staff go around to neighbors and ask if they need help.
“When people think of Charleston Animal Society, oftentimes they think of shelter pets but there are a lot of pets in need that are not in the shelter, that are in communities in people’s homes that for one reason or another, people are struggling to provide care for them,” Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman said. “Whether it’s living in poverty, having lost their job or with the pandemic people getting sick, they want that care for their pet, want to get them vaccinated, want to get them spayed or neutered, they just can’t afford it. Or they may not have transportation, so our Pets for Life program tries to remove those barriers.”
The Charleston Animal Society is doing a fundraising push to get donations for the program. All donations, up to $10,000, will be matched by the Shelly Leek Law Firm. You can donate by clicking: here.
