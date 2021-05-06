Deputies: 1 wounded in early-morning shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say one person is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning at a shopping center parking lot.
Just after 1:30 a.m., dispatchers learned about a shooting victim who was being treated at Summerville Medical Center, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson. Investigators learned the shooting happened at the Windsor Hill Shopping Center in the 3700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road.
The shopping center contains a Food Lion store and JC Bar and Grille.
Deputies taped off the area and began an investigation into the shooting.
Carson said no 911 call was ever received about the shooting or even about shots heard in the area.
Deputies took down crime scene tape and cleared the area shortly before 6 a.m.
Earlier in the morning, investigators were seen collecting what appeared to be shell casings from the parking lot where several evidence markers had been placed.
Carson said the victim was listed in critical condition.
The shooting remains under investigation, Carson said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.