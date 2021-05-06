Family upset after man accused of murder is given $50,000 bond

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four months after Jaylyn Kinloch-Williams was killed after a domestic dispute, his family came together to remember him Thursday afternoon. Kashawn Kinloch-Williams, Jaylyn’s brother, said his brother was focused on caring for his young child.
“He took care of everyone that was involved in the situation,” Kashawn Kinloch-Williams said.
According to the North Charleston police report, Jaylyn had been fighting with the mother of his child earlier in the day on January 8 at their shared apartment. She left, but hours later, the police report says, her stepfather and his brother came to the apartment. An argument among the men began that ended in an exchange of gunfire. The stepfather suffered multiple gunshot wounds and Kinloch-Williams was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital. Ashley Allen Mount was arrested by the North Charleston Police Department and charged with murder.
In March, the stepfather, now identified as Robert Lynn Mizell Jr., was arrested on murder changes. At the same time, Mizell and Mount were also changed with first degree burglary. Mizell was given a bond of $50,000 and Mount’s bond was set at $75,000. Both posted bond and were released from the Al Cannon Detention Center.
De’stany Kinloch-Stephens, Jaylyn’s sister, says she was shocked to find that both men were given bond amounts that low.
“I thought that it was not fair that they put a price on my brother’s death and that they are actually walking free,” De’stany said. “That’s not fair to us.”
For comparison, bond was set at nearly $300,000 dollars for a man facing arson and property damage charges from last year’s riot.
The family believes if the races of the victim and the suspects were reversed, bond would have been set higher. They say they may not be able to reform the bond system, but they will fight for a conviction.
Soujern Gibbs is one of Jaylyn’s aunts. She says they need the community’s help to get that conviction.
“Please step forward and give information for what you know because that could have been your family and we need justice,” Soujern Gibbs said.
