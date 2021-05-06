Family upset after man accused of murder is given $50,000 bond

According to the North Charleston police report, Jaylyn had been fighting with the mother of his child earlier in the day on January 8 at their shared apartment. She left, but hours later, the police report says, her stepfather and his brother came to the apartment. An argument among the men began that ended in an exchange of gunfire. The stepfather suffered multiple gunshot wounds and Kinloch-Williams was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital. Ashley Allen Mount was arrested by the North Charleston Police Department and charged with murder.