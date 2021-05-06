Father hikes 10 miles for help after son has mini-stroke in wilderness

Today we’re highlighting an inspiring story of a young man who suffered a medical episode on a hiking trail in Placer County about a week ago. 26-year old Brian Lee and his father David set out on their first backpacking trip to Oven Bake Trail, near Foresthill. After hiking for several hours, Brian began feeling ill and reported having tingly lips and a tingly left arm. Within minutes, his speech became slurred, and he eventually lost the ability to speak. Brian had suffered from a transient ischemic attack, or TIA; a mini-stroke that causes a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain. Brian’s father hiked for more than ten miles (a two to three-hour distance) before he could get help for his son. He was able to call for help, triggering a team response from our fire partners, the California Highway Patrol, and Search and Rescue team. Brian’s episode occurred around 7 p.m. on April 24th, and he was rescued early the next morning. He credits his father’s quick actions and preparedness, in addition to the effort by SAR members and first responders for his life today. Brian’s story is a good reminder of why it is crucial to be prepared for the unexpected when you recreate outdoors, especially in a remote area. Remember to travel in pairs and to bring enough water, food, emergency supplies, warm/cool clothing to last several days, in the event you become lost, stuck, or suffer from a medical episode. We’ll be sharing a summer recreation preparedness video soon, please stay tuned for that. Brian shares some of the harrowing details from that evening in the video below: