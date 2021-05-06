Fire chief: House a ‘total loss’ after late-night fire

By Patrick Phillips | May 6, 2021 at 4:57 AM EDT - Updated May 6 at 4:57 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a late night fire that destroyed a North Charleston home.

The North Charleston Fire Department responded just before midnight to a home on Desmond Avenue off Dorchester Road and Forest Hills Drive.

The first call about the fire came in at 11:38 p.m., firefighters said.

Battalion Chief Eric Phillips said the home is a total loss.

Witnesses reported downed power lines in the area as well.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

