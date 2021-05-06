Fire chief: House a ‘total loss’ after late-night fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a late night fire that destroyed a North Charleston home.
The North Charleston Fire Department responded just before midnight to a home on Desmond Avenue off Dorchester Road and Forest Hills Drive.
The first call about the fire came in at 11:38 p.m., firefighters said.
Battalion Chief Eric Phillips said the home is a total loss.
Witnesses reported downed power lines in the area as well.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
