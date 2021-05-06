Ft. Jackson trainee arrested after emergency incident on school bus full of children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Fort Jackson trainee has been arrested after boarding a school bus with a gun, deputies say.
The incident occurred on a school bus near Eagle Park Road and Percival Road. The school bus was transporting elementary students to their school. All of the students and the bus driver are safe, and the suspect is in custody.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the man will be charged with multiple counts of kidnapping.
During the pursuit of the suspect, multiple schools in the area were placed into lockout as a precaution.
A lockout means students outside were brought in and no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.