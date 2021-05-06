Lower humidity and lots of sunshine ahead for Mother’s Day weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the Lowcountry this morning bringing a beautiful stretch of weather to wrap up the work week. We expect lots of sunshine today but a stray afternoon or evening shower can’t entirely be ruled out. The best chance of a spotty shower will be north of I-26 in Upper Charleston, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties. Highs today will be around 80 degrees. Get ready for cooler mornings in the 50s starting tomorrow! It should be a great stretch of sunny weather through our Mother’s Day weekend with temperatures gradually warming up over the weekend.