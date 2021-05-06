Lower humidity and lots of sunshine ahead for Mother’s Day weekend!

By Joey Sovine | May 6, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT - Updated May 6 at 7:28 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the Lowcountry this morning bringing a beautiful stretch of weather to wrap up the work week. We expect lots of sunshine today but a stray afternoon or evening shower can’t entirely be ruled out. The best chance of a spotty shower will be north of I-26 in Upper Charleston, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties. Highs today will be around 80 degrees. Get ready for cooler mornings in the 50s starting tomorrow! It should be a great stretch of sunny weather through our Mother’s Day weekend with temperatures gradually warming up over the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 81.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 77.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 84.

