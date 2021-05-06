Regal to reopen 2 Charleston-area theaters Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Regal announced it will open two of its locations Friday with a wide range of health and safety measures in place.
Regal will open its Summerville and Mount Pleasant locations:
- Regal Azaelea Square @ RPX, 215 Azalea Square Blvd., Summerville
- Regal Palmetto Grande, 1319 Theatre Drive, Mount Pleasant
Guests will be required to wear face coverings at all times while in the theater lobby, auditoriums and restrooms. This will include face shields with masks or appropriate nose and mouth coverings.
The theaters will provide masks to guests who arrive without one.
Masks can be removed only while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium.
Regal spokesman Richard Glover said Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man” will headline new movies including “Mortal Kombat” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” along with a full slate of additional titles.
