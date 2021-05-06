SC reports 373 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 373 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday.
DHEC also reported 273 probable cases, 19 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.
The newest numbers bring the state’s totals to 484,392 confirmed cases, 98,114 probable cases, 8,415 confirmed deaths and 1,143 probable deaths.
The latest report tallied the results of 9,945 tests with a percent positive of 5.4%
More than 7.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
