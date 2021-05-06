Summerville tax preparer charged with preparing false tax returns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man has been indicted for preparing false income tax returns, according to the acting U.S. Attorney for South Carolina.
Earl Wayne Ravenell, 46, is charged with 16 counts of willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns and one count of making and subscribing a false tax return, Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said.
A federal grand jury returned the 17-count indictment after the Internal Revenue Service completed its invstigation, DeHart said.
The maximum penalty Ravenell could receive per count is three years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000, he said.
