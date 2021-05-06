Troopers investigate fatal Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died late Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident.
The crash happened at 11:31 p.m. on Highway 402 near Copperhead Road, approximately three miles west of Cordesville, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
The driver of a 2018 Nissan Sentra that was traveling west on Highway 402 died when the vehicle went off the road to the right, struck two culverts and overturned, according to troopers.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt, Tidwell said.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim in the crash.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
