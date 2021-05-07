Authorities investigating after two men shot in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after two men were shot outside a home in Beaufort County.
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 9:40 p.m. on Thursday on Parris Island Gateway in Burton. Deputies initially responded to a report of shots fired and when they got to the scene they found two gunshot victims outside a home.
The wounded men were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. One of the men was later transferred to MUSC for additional treatment, while the other man was treated and released.
The suspects responsible for the shooting fled the scene before deputies arrived and have yet to be found, the sheriff’s office said.
“As of this afternoon, the man who was transferred to MUSC remains hospitalized; there is no update on his condition,” BCSO officials said.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Jennifer Snider at (843) 255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.