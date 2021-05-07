Buccaneers late-inning rally falls short in series opener against Winthrop

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern was unable to respond to a Winthrop late-inning rally as the Buccaneers fell in the series opener to the Eagles on Friday night at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark, 4-2.
Winthrop (13-23, 10-17, Big South) took advantage of a pair of two-out RBI base hits from Andrew Jenner and Ty Hooks in the top of the 11th inning to take the two-run lead over the Buccaneers late in the contest.
The Bucs (14-21, 14-17 Big South) mounted a late comeback with a pair of runners on base in the inning, but Winthrop reliever Dalton Mims (3-1) retired the final two batters to close out the Eagles’ win.
Houston Parker and Connor Aldrich both posted two-hit games in the contest with Parker connecting on his second home run of the season to highlight CSU’s offense in the game. Christian Maggio and Parker both added runs scored in the contest.
R.J. Petit (N/D) turned in another quality start for the Bucs on the mound as the sophomore right-hander went seven innings allowing five hits and two runs while striking out eight. Krishna Raj went 2.2 innings of hitless relief with a trio of strikeouts, while Bradyn Kail (1-1) went the final 1.1 innings in taking the loss.
Ty Hooks was the top hitter for the Eagles on Friday night as the designated hitter connected on a solo home run to go with his late RBI single. Jonathan Strauss and Tyler Baker both added doubles in the win.
Tyler Jones (N/D) went the first 5.1 innings on the mound for the Eagles allowing three hits and two runs while striking out three. Jason Crumley hurled 1.2 innings of two-hit relief, while Mims covered the final four innings of scoreless frames in the extended effort.
How They Scored
- Ty Hooks opened the scoring with a two-out solo home run to left center in the top of the second inning to put the Eagles ahead 1-0 early in the contest.
- The Bucs evened the score in the bottom of the third inning as Christian Maggio scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch in the frame to tie the score up at 1-1.
- Houston Parker put the Bucs in the lead with one-out solo home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the fifth inning as CSU went ahead 2-1.
- Andrew Jenner tied the game up at 2-2 in the top of the sixth with a two-out single scoring Tyler Baker before Kyle Sandstrom threw out Scout McFalls at the plate to end the Eagles’ rally.
- Winthrop struck for two runs late in the 11th with Jenner and Hooks both bringing home runs to put the Eagles ahead 4-2.
News & Notes
- The Buccaneers recognized their 2020 and 2021 seniors and graduate students in a pregame ceremony prior to Friday’s first pitch. CSU recognized Reid Hardwick, Connor Yoder, Alex Andronica, Josh Asbill, Dante Blakeney, Derek Horton, Christian Maggio, Sam Trend-Beacom, Kyle Sandstrom, Andrew Bullock, Bradyn Kail, and Hunter McIntosh in their final home weekend series of the season.
- R.J. Petit posted eighth quality start of the 2021 season and recorded his third-highest strikeout total (8) of the year against the Eagles.
- Bradyn Kail recorded his team-leading 16th appearance in the contest on Friday night.
- Krishna Raj made his 10th appearance on the mound.
- Houston Parker became the second Buccaneer to record multiple home runs this season as he connected on his second of the year and first since March 13 against UNC Asheville.
- Parker recorded his team-leading 13th multi-hit game of the season and ran his on-base streak to 11 games on Friday.
- Connor Aldrich posted his ninth multi-hit game of the season following his 2-for-5 game at the plate.
- Reid Hardwick ran his on-base streak to a season-best nine consecutive games.
Up Next
Charleston Southern and Winthrop close out the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark. First pitch between the Buccaneers and Eagles is set for 1 p.m. with both games to be carried live on ESPN+.