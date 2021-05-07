Charleston activists to hold ‘votercade’ Saturday as part of voting rights push

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s chapter of the Racial Justice Network plans to hold a “votercade” Saturday as part of a nationwide demonstration calling for the passage of several voting rights bills.
The votercade, which will feature vehicles decorated with signs and occupants holding bullhorns, is one of dozens of events taking part across the country on the “National John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Day.”
Organizers said their goal is to increase awareness of legislation like the For the People Act – H.R. 1 – which they said will not only affect peoples’ voting rights but also their civil rights.
The group said H.R. 1 and other bills are steps to end discrimination minorities, the elderly and young people face when going to cast their ballot.
“Voter suppression should not be tolerated. People should actually have the ability to vote,” said Miracle Mozzee, the vice president of the Racial Justice Network’s Charleston chapter. “Minorities, youth and our elderly are impacted by this. These barriers are put in place by laws, and one way we can do this is by getting out and spreading awareness and giving information to the public.”
Opponents, meanwhile, have called the legislation a power grab. Governor Henry McMaster has called it “blatantly unconstitutional,” and Sen. Lindsey Graham called it a political effort to regulate voting at the federal level.
The “For the People Act,” which passed in the House back in March, includes a number of items like automatic voter registration, same day registration and expanded early voting. The Senate Rules Committee is scheduled to discuss an amended version of the bill during a meeting on Tuesday.
