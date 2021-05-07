The Citadel drops series opener at Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel could not overcome a slow start in falling, 11-2, to Wofford in the first game of a three-game Southern Conference series Friday night in Spartanburg.
Game Information
Score: Wofford 11, The Citadel 2
Records: The Citadel (11-30, 3-18 SoCon), Wofford (28-16, 15-7 SoCon)
Location: Russell C. King Field (Spartanburg, South Carolina)
Series: Wofford leads 1-0
How it Happened
- The Terriers took advantage of a pair of Bulldog errors in the first inning to push across four runs.
- The Citadel came back in the second inning and got a two-out double to right center from Travis Lott. On the next pitch, Tilo Skole lined a single to right center to score Lott.
- Wofford extended the lead in the fourth with a solo home run from John Dempsey, RBI double from Lawson Hill and RBI single from Trey Yunger.
- The Bulldogs got a run back in the sixth as Jeffery Brown doubled to put runners on second and third with one out. Lott followed with a sacrifice fly to center field.
- Wofford added a run in the seventh inning on a wild pitch.
- A sacrifice fly and a two-run triple in the eighth allowed the Terriers to add three more runs in the inning.
Inside the Box Score
- Travis Lott finished the game by going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly.
- He also threw out three potential base stealers and picked off another runner at first.
- Jeffery Brown and Brooks O’Brien each added two hits as both players finished 2-for-4.
- Tilo Skole finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a RBI.
- Lathan Todd (2-7) suffered the loss after allowing seven runs, six earned, on 11 hits and four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.
- Josh Vitus (2-3) picked up the win after giving up two runs, one earned, on eight hits over 7.0 innings.
On Deck
The teams will take Saturday off before closing out the series Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.