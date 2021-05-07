CMPD: Officer saves life of teen shot multiple times, heavily bleeding in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD says a police officer saved the life of a 15-year-old who was shot multiple times and heavily bleeding in north Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a third-shift North Tryon Division officer’s attentive ear and swift response not only resulted in the arrest of two juveniles but also potentially saved the life of the 15-year-old victim who was shot multiple times.
There were multiple reports of shots being fired at The Plaza on May 5 around10:30 p.m.
A third-shift North Tryon officer was in the area of Eastway and the Plaza when he heard gunshots and immediately began canvassing the area for anyone injured.
Moments later, the officer found a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds on the ground, heavily bleeding. Police say the officer applied tourniquets to the victim while waiting for medic.
While officers were circulating and searching for the shooter(s), CMPD’s Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) assisted and observed a silver Ford Fusion speedily leaving the scene.
While also in the area, CMPD’s helicopter unit heard the call, immediately located the vehicle, and began giving out directions to officers.
Once officers found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, four people jumped out of the car and ran from the scene of Countryside Drive. Officers were able to detain two occupant juveniles without incident, while two remained outstanding.
Following interviews with North Tryon Detectives, both juveniles were issued secure custody orders, taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff Office, Jail North, and were charged with attempted murder.
“The exceptional teamwork and rapid response from North Tryon officers, our RTCC, Aviation Unit, K9 Unit, and Eastway Division officers provided this victim with another chance at life who merely wanted to sell personal property that resulted in violence. The CMPD remains dedicated to addressing the violent crime that is significantly affecting those in the Charlotte community,” a press release read.
The public is reminded any information they have on a case can leave with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. All information given to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.
