Court date set for Fort Jackson trainee accused of hijacking school bus
Jovan Collazo faces numerous charges including 19 counts of kidnapping. (Source: RCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 7, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT - Updated May 7 at 2:54 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A court date has been set for the Fort Jackson trainee accused of hijacking a school bus.

23-year-old Jovan Collazo is scheduled to appear in court on May 28. His bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 7.

Collazo, a soldier in training, was arrested after hijacking the school bus with a M4 rifle, officials say. He faces numerous charges including 19 counts of kidnapping.

Video released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department shows Collazo pointing the rifle at the driver and demanding he shut the door and drive.

The trainee’s rifle was not loaded, Fort Jackson officials confirmed.

According to officials, nobody on the bus was hurt.

