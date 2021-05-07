Darlington Raceway to open fully for fans during fall race

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Darlington Raceway will allow full capacity for their fall race weekend from September 4th and 5th the track announced on Friday.
The track announcing there will be restrictions on the number of fans allowed to attend the Cook Out Southern 500 on September 5th or the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on September 4th.
“Our loyal race fans have displayed their passion for NASCAR at Darlington Raceway throughout the pandemic, so this is a key moment in our storied track’s history to fully open our gates once again for the fall race weekend featuring one of the crown jewel races of NASCAR, the Cook Out Southern 500,” Darlington President Kerry Tharp said in a statement. “Thanks to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and his administration for their collaboration in helping us take this step forward together as a state to welcome the best fans in motorsports back home to the track Too Tough To Tame.”
Track officials say “creating a safe environment for fans, competitors and the community is a top priority for NASCAR and Darlington Raceway. both will work with local and state government and health officials as necessary.
