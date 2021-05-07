Debbie Antonelli prepares for 3rd annual Nothing But Net Challenge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Debbie Antonelli is a free-throw maestro and finds a certain level of comfort from 15-feet away.
“For me as a little girl it’s where I learned the game. I grew up playing basketball in the driveway.” Antonelli told us last week.
Last year, Antonelli used her own driveway to host her annual Nothing But Net Challenge all to raise money for Special Olympics of South Carolina.
24-hundred free throws in 24 hours. Now in its third year, the charity showcase has raised more than 200-thousand dollars.
“To be able to raise awareness and raise funds so that these athletes can train and compete, and we can keep programming alive so that they have a chance to feel the value of sport and understand why sport is important.” Antonelli said.
As the mother of a Special Olympic athlete it’s a cause that hits close to home. But it’s her son Frankie that helps push her to the finish line.
“When everybody is here at my house and watching and cheering us on, Frankie is the greatest host you can imagine. He makes sure everyone knows what we’re doing.”
While raising money is the ultimate goal Antonelli says there’s a deeper meaning behind this cause.
“It’s really about creating an event and awareness around Special Olympics. As a competitor, the better I can shoot it, the better the story is.”
And one way or another she WILL finish her challenge.
“It’s a rigorous task. I’ve got this little crazy routine that I do in the driveway that to give me the confidence that my fitness is where it needs to be to complete this task”
