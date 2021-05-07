Eight-Run Ninth Lifts Cougars Over Tribe, 9-4

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. --- The College of Charleston sent 14 men to the plate and scored eight runs in the top of the ninth inning to rally from a 4-1 deficit and defeat William & Mary, 9-4, in the opening game of a crucial weekend series on Friday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association play.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 9, William & Mary 4
Location: Williamsburg, Va.
Records: Charleston (19-18, 9-7 CAA), William & Mary (12-23, 9-10 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
William & Mary starter Wade Strain kept the Cougars’ bats silent until the eighth inning while his offense plated four runs over the six frames to give him a 4-0 lead. With one out in the eighth, Trotter Harlan took Strain deep to left for a solo homer to trim the deficit to 4-1 and force the Tribe to make a call to the bullpen. The Cougars took full advantage in the ninth, sending 14 men to the plate and scoring a season-high eight runs on six hits to rally for a 9-4 victory.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Jared Kirven went 3-for-5 and delivered a key two-run single with the bases loaded in the ninth to give the Cougars an 8-4 cushion. The three-hit effort marks Kirven’s sixth multi-hit game of the season and fourth with three base knocks.
NOTABLES
· The eight-run ninth is the Cougars’ largest inning of the season and their eighth time scoring at least five runs.
· Harrison Hawkins continued his torrid hitting in conference play with a 4-for-5 afternoon and an RBI.
· Ari Sechopoulos and Tanner Steffy each recorded two hits and drove in one.
· Landon Choboy pinch hit and went 2-for-2 in the ninth with an RBI.
· Luke Stageberg and Harlan each scored twice as Harlan launched his third homer of the season.
· William Privette made his first weekend start and struck out three in five and one-third innings.
· Ryan Smith tossed two and two-thirds shutout frames to earn the win.
· Ty Good pitched a scoreless ninth with one strikeout.
· The Cougars batted .471 (8-for-17) with two outs, with five of those hits coming in the ninth.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Tribe will wrap up the weekend series with a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon beginning at 1:00 p.m.