Eight-Run Ninth Lifts Cougars Over Tribe, 9-4

William & Mary starter Wade Strain kept the Cougars’ bats silent until the eighth inning while his offense plated four runs over the six frames to give him a 4-0 lead. With one out in the eighth, Trotter Harlan took Strain deep to left for a solo homer to trim the deficit to 4-1 and force the Tribe to make a call to the bullpen. The Cougars took full advantage in the ninth, sending 14 men to the plate and scoring a season-high eight runs on six hits to rally for a 9-4 victory.