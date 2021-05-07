Masks continue to be required inside Charleston Co. public buildings after council votes not to extend ordinance

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Face coverings continue to be required for the public and employees inside Charleston County public buildings including libraries.
This follows after Charleston County Council did not vote to extend the face covering ordinance on Thursday for unincorporated Charleston County noting that private businesses could choose whether or not to require them, county officials said.
The ordinance expires on Saturday, May 8.
“In continuing efforts to protect employees and residents during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Charleston County’s face covering requirement inside all County buildings including Charleston County Libraries will remain in effect,” the county said in a statement on Friday.
Officials said the guidance is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that face coverings should continue to be worn indoors.
