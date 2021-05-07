Friday kicks off series of graduations across the state

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the Class of 2021 will be turning their tassels across South Carolina Friday.
The College of Charleston is one of several schools in South Carolina celebrating their graduates.
The college’s historic Crossing of the Cistern ceremony will be split into multiple events to maintain social distancing.
Trident Tech will also hold graduation ceremonies Friday at 3 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Graduates are receiving four tickets, one for the graduate and the remaining three for guests. Graduates will sit in the stands with their guests for the ceremony.
In Orangeburg, South Carolina State University will hold its classes at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium Friday at 6 p.m.
The University of South Carolina will hold the first of its commencement ceremonies at Williams Brice Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday for graduates of the Darla Moore School of Business, the Arnold School of Public Health and the School of Music.
On Saturday at at 9:30 a.m., graduation will be held for the South Carolina Honors College, the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Information and Communications.
The remainder of graduates will receive their diplomas at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Doctoral candidates will have their graduation Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Koger Center.
All 2020 UofSC graduates can participate in an in-person graduation commemoration ceremony on May 15 at Williams-Brice Stadium at 9:30 a.m.
Coastal Carolina University’s first graduation ceremony, set for graduates of the the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration and the Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts, is set for 8:30 a.m. Friday at Brooks Stadium. College-specific ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m.
CCU celebrations continue Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Face masks must be worn and guests will be socially distanced.
Clemson University’s graduation ceremonies began on Wednesday for masters and doctoral graduates and continues Friday and Saturday for undergraduates. Their ceremonies continue starting at 9 a.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Additional ceremonies are set for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., then on Saturday at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The Citadel will hold two graduation ceremonies at McAlister Field House on Saturday at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Graduates are assigned to a ceremony according to their degree.
Charleston Southern University held its in-person graduation ceremony on May 1 for August, December and May graduates.
Those who missed the ceremony can watch on the college’s website.
