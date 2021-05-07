James Island Outreach food pantry reopening

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live on James Island and Folly Beach now have an in-person food pantry option if they are in need.
The James Island Outreach at 1872-C Camp Road in Charleston shifted to a drive-thru grocery distribution during the pandemic.
That meant clients couldn’t pick out their own food like usual.
Now, they are excited to re-open their Client Choice Wellness Pantry for people in need to come through with a volunteer and pick out food for their families just like at a grocery store.
They will have COVID safety measures in place.
“It’s like we hadn’t seen family for a year and now we get to see them so that’s been the really nice part of it,” JIO Executive Director Scott Graule said. “It’s really exciting for us but special for the clients because it gives them dignity and makes them feel empowered to make their own choices for their food.”
The food pantry has fresh produce, meats, canned and boxed items.
There are income requirements for clients to register.
Check out jioutreach.org to get the client application.
Registered clients may shop in the pantry once a month on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
You can still drive-thru for pre-packed groceries on Saturday mornings from 9:30-11:30am.
This pantry is specifically for James Island and Folly Beach residents.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.