James Island’s Vince Cole transfers to Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis has announced the signing of Vince Cole (Charleston, S.C./St. John’s) to the 2021-22 basketball roster.
Cole played last season at St. John’s where he started 22 of 27 games and was one of only three players on the roster to play in all 27 games. He averaged 8.7 points per game to go along with 2.6 rebounds per contest.
A solid outside shooter, Cole was second on the team with 35 three-point field goals while shooting almost 36 percent on his three-point attempts. He scored in double figures 10 times during the season and had two 20-point performances. He was also named the MVP of the Lapchick Tournament for his performances in wins over Saint Peter’s and La Salle to open the season.
Before playing at St. John’s, Cole played two years in South Carolina at USC Salkehatchie where he earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) first-team All-America and NJCAA Region X Player of the Year honors as a sophomore during the 2019-20 season. He led USCS to a 27-4 record and the No. 7 seed in the NJCAA National Tournament.
At USC Salkehatchie in 2019-20, he was ranked 22nd in the nation in scoring 21.4 points per game and shot 51.8 percent from the field, 44.6 percent from three-point range and 90.1 percent at the free throw line, which was second in the nation. He reached double-digits points 29 times, including 18 20-point games and four games of 30-plus points. For good measure, Cole he averaged 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
Cole started his career at USCS being named a second-team NJCAA All-American and the NJCAA Region X Player of the Year as a freshman. He averaged 18.7 points per game, hitting 47.4 percent of his field goals. He shot over 44 percent from beyond the three-point line and over 86 percent at the free throw line, while also grabbing 6.2 rebounds per game.
Coach Ellis on Vince: “We are very excited to add Vince to our basketball family here at Coastal Carolina. Vince was a really good high school player in this state and then had an exceptional two years in junior college at USC Salkehatchie. We recruited him heavily last year out of junior college. He got great experience last year playing in the Big East. Vince is an elite offensive player who can really shoot and score the basketball.”