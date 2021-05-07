Krispy Kreme to celebrate 2021 graduates with ‘sweet’ specials

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WCSC) - Krispy Kreme is offering deals next week to help celebrate graduation season.
The company says it will sell a limited edition 2021 Graduate Dozen for one week starting Monday. The dozen is available for sale each day.
But on Thursday, seniors will be able to receive one free 2021 Graduate Dozen by wearing their cap and gown or other Class of 2021 swag to prove their senior status at their area Krispy Kreme shop.
Here are the items that qualify for seniors for Thursday’s giveaway:
- Cap and gown with 2021 tassel
- Class of 2021 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)
- 2021 letterman jacket featuring senior status
- 2021 class ring
- Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID
- Student photo ID featuring senior status
- Other Class of 2021 senior swag
The dozen donuts includes an assortment of classic varieties: Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced, and Original Glazed doughnuts.
The Charleston and Ladson locations, at 1491 Savannah Highway, Charleston and 3651 Ladson Road, respectively, are participating in the promotion, according to the company’s website.
The offer is good while supplies last each day.
