Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/6)

Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/6)
Soccer (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | May 7, 2021 at 1:17 AM EDT - Updated May 7 at 1:17 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Soccer

5-A

Wando 2 River Bluff 1 - The Warriors advance to the Lower State finals on Monday where they’ll host Carolina Forest.

4-A

James Island 2 West Florence 0 - The Trojans move on and will host Hilton Head Island in the Lower State finals on Monday.

3-A

Oceanside Collegiate 6 Camden 1 - The Landsharks win puts them in the Lower State finals on Monday where they’ll host Waccamaw

2-A

Phillip Simmons 3 Wade Hampton 0 - The Iron Horses will face the winner of St. Joseph’s and Greenville Tech on Monday in the state semifinals.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.