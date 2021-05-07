Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/6)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Girls Soccer
5-A
Wando 2 River Bluff 1 - The Warriors advance to the Lower State finals on Monday where they’ll host Carolina Forest.
4-A
James Island 2 West Florence 0 - The Trojans move on and will host Hilton Head Island in the Lower State finals on Monday.
3-A
Oceanside Collegiate 6 Camden 1 - The Landsharks win puts them in the Lower State finals on Monday where they’ll host Waccamaw
2-A
Phillip Simmons 3 Wade Hampton 0 - The Iron Horses will face the winner of St. Joseph’s and Greenville Tech on Monday in the state semifinals.
