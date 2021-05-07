More housing developments planned for Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new subdivision planned for Johns Island has residents wondering what this will mean for the already growing amount of traffic on main roads.
The Wooddale neighborhood is planned for Plow Ground Road and River Road, only a few miles from the River Road intersection with Maybank Highway.
For the owner of the Johns Island Coin Laundry, Chris Ashley, he says more growth helps his business, but more people moving to the island has him worried about traffic becoming an even bigger issue than it already is.
“I think where the problem is with the traffic is more of these track home builders just putting so many homes crammed into small neighborhoods where you don’t have the infrastructure for people to get in and out of those neighborhoods onto the major roads around here, and once they do, it just bottlenecks every entrance to the island,” Ashley said.
The City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee says they’re still reviewing the design plans for the neighborhood coming to 310 acres of land.
Right now, designs show about half of the site staying undeveloped with green space and ponds, but plans show space for 430 lots for potential homes.
Back in the 1990′s, an urban growth boundary policy was set in place to keep John’s Island rural. About 80% of Johns Island is outside of the urban growth boundary, which the city said would preserve most of Johns Island from being densely developed indefinitely.
While this Wooddale development sits outside the urban growth boundary, Charleston’s planning department says it meets both the city and county’s guidelines for parcels outside the boundary because it will house less than one residence per acre.
While plans are not yet finalized, they say they’re taking stormwater concerns into consideration as well.
