Police identify suspect sought in murder at N. Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have identified a suspect wanted in a murder at a hotel in North Charleston.
The North Charleston Police Department is looking for 34-year-old Tyron Shaquan Washington who authorities say is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
The shooting happened in March at the Siesta Motor Lodge on Rivers Avenue and took the life of 30-year-old Donald Tracy of North Charleston.
On the night of March 23 officers responded to the hotel at 9:12 p.m. When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
