Police investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating following a shooting that killed one person in North Charleston Friday night.
At 8:34 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to calls of shots fired which were heard by officers in the area of Remount Road.
A report states that a short time later, a call was received indicating that a male subject had been shot on Parana Street. Officers responded to the area and found the victim inside a vehicle in the 5600 block of Parana Street.
“Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died from the injuries sustained,” NCPD officials said.
There is no suspect information at this time and police are continuing the investigation.
