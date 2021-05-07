Deputies looking for 2 women who attempted to use stolen debit card at Walmart

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify two women who they say attempted to use a stolen debit card to buy more than $400 worth of merchandise at a Walmart in Mount Pleasant.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the women attempted to use a stolen Bank of America debit card at the Walmart on 4384 Proprietors Place on April 15 to buy $432.09 in items.
The victim was able to cancel the card before the suspects used it.
Deputies describe the first suspect as a white female, between 30 to 40 years old with black hair. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue face mask and a black shirt with a “Guess” graphic. She has multiple tattoos on both arms.
The sheriff’s office described the second suspect as a white female, between 30 to 40 years old with dirty blonde hair. She was wearing black pants, a black shirt with “Diesel” written on the front in white letters and a blue face mask. She also has tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective James Jacko at (843) 529-5357 or jjacko@charlestoncounty.org. For after hours calls, you can call dispatch at (843) 743-7200.
