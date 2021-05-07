Police seeking to identify person in connection to thefts, vandalism at W. Ashley neighborhoods

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a person in connection to several thefts and vandalism in West Ashley.
According to authorities, West Ashley neighborhoods along Ashley River Road and Bees Ferry Road have been victims of several thefts from motor vehicles and vehicle vandalism.
Anyone with information on the person the vehicle (pictured below) is asked to contact the police at (843) 579-6206/(843) 579-6202 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.