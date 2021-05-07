RiverDogs Hold Off Myrtle Beach, Improve to 3-0

For the third consecutive night, it was the RiverDogs that jumped ahead. They took advantage of some wildness from Myrtle Beach starting pitcher Sam Thoresen to do much of the damage. The right-hander walked four of the seven batters he faced in the inning, including two with the bases loaded, to give the RiverDogs a 2-0 lead. With the bases still loaded, Nick Schnell struck out, but the ball popped away from catcher Pablo Aliendo allowing Logan Driscoll to race home from third and increase the lead to 3-0.