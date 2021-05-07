RiverDogs Hold Off Myrtle Beach, Improve to 3-0

Charleston, SC— The Charleston RiverDogs went 3-19 with runners in scoring position, but found a way to hold off a late charge by the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to earn a 6-5 win on Thursday night at The Joe. With the victory, the RiverDogs opened the season with a 3-0 record for the first time since 2012.
For the third consecutive night, it was the RiverDogs that jumped ahead. They took advantage of some wildness from Myrtle Beach starting pitcher Sam Thoresen to do much of the damage. The right-hander walked four of the seven batters he faced in the inning, including two with the bases loaded, to give the RiverDogs a 2-0 lead. With the bases still loaded, Nick Schnell struck out, but the ball popped away from catcher Pablo Aliendo allowing Logan Driscoll to race home from third and increase the lead to 3-0.
The Pelicans (0-3) battled back in the top of the fifth. Luis Verdugo singled up the middle off of reliever Andrew Gross and then Ryan Reynolds walked to put two on base with no outs. A pair of wild pitches allowed Verdugo to score before Josue Huma grounded out to bring in a second run and close the gap to one.
However, as they have regularly done in the series, the RiverDogs (3-0) bounced right back in the bottom half of the same frame. Heriberto Hernandez started the inning with a single, went to second on a wild pitch and then scored when Myrtle Beach pitcher Jose Miguel Gonzalez committed back-to-back balks within seconds of one another. Before the inning was over, Logan Driscoll smacked an RBI double that one-hopped off of the wall in right-center and Diego Infante drove in a third run with a single to push the lead to 6-2.
From that point forward, the RiverDogs had opportunities to add to the lead, but came up short allowing the Pelicans to inch closer. Verdugo and Reynolds hit back-to-back doubles in the seventh to chip away before the final inning. In the ninth, the Pelicans scored two runs and had the tying run on first base when Hector Figueroa popped out to second base for the final out.
Starting pitcher Ben Brecht continued the trend of solid starts by RiverDogs pitching with 4.0 scoreless innings. He struck out a pair and allowed just one hit. Steffon Moore turned in 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in relief.
Driscoll and Curtis Mead each tallied two hits, while Abiezel Ramirez worked three walks and collected an RBI.
Friday night's game will feature the first post-game fireworks show of the season presented by REV Federal Credit Union.
The series continues with game four on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Taj Bradley will make his 2021 debut as the starter for the RiverDogs. Myrtle Beach will counter with RHP Richard Gallardo.