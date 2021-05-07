SC reports 451 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an increase in new cases but a drop in confirmed deaths Friday afternoon.
DHEC reported 451 new cases, up from 273 new cases reported Thursday. But it reported only two confirmed deaths on Friday, down from Thursday’s report of 19.
Friday’s numbers also included 259 probable new cases and six probable deaths.
The newest numbers bring the state’s totals to 484,922 confirmed cases, 98,451 probable cases, 8,419 confirmed deaths and 1,147 probable deaths.
The latest report tallied the results of 15,661 tests with a percent positive of 4.0%, down from 5.4% reported Thursday.
More than 7.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.