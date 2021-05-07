State Senate, governor honor Charleston Co. DNR officer for response to fiery crash

“This is another fine example of the strong people in our state,” McMaster said. “Gen. Mark Clark used to say that ‘we have more patriotism in S.C. per square inch than any other place in the world,’ and taking care of your fellow citizens, even while putting yourself at great risk, is a big part of that. On behalf of the people of our state, I want to thank the lance corporal for his actions. The Department of Natural Resources does a wonderful job for our great people and we appreciate it very much.”