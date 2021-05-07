State Senate, governor honor Charleston Co. DNR officer for response to fiery crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor and Senate recognized a Charleston County Department of Natural Resources officer for rescuing a driver from a burning vehicle in a December crash.
Lance Cpl. Griffin Allison, from Mount Pleasant, was the first person on the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck and a dump truck in Awendaw on Dec. 14.
Allison realized the driver of the pickup truck was trapped in the vehicle as it was beginning to catch fire. Allison and the occupants of the dump truck were able to free the driver before the fire burned both vehicles, a release from the SCDNR states.
State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Georgetown was in the area at the time of the crash, witnessed the scene and said he made a mental note to find out the identity of the SCDNR officer involved in the rescue.
Goldfinch introduced a resolution Thursday honoring Allison.
Gov. Henry McMaster presented a framed copy of that resolution to Allison Thursday afternoon at a ceremony also attended by SCDNR Law Enforcement Division Col. Chisolm Frampton.
“This is another fine example of the strong people in our state,” McMaster said. “Gen. Mark Clark used to say that ‘we have more patriotism in S.C. per square inch than any other place in the world,’ and taking care of your fellow citizens, even while putting yourself at great risk, is a big part of that. On behalf of the people of our state, I want to thank the lance corporal for his actions. The Department of Natural Resources does a wonderful job for our great people and we appreciate it very much.”
Crews from the Awendaw McClellanville Fire Department arrived on scene moments after the driver was pulled from the truck to find both vehicles fully engulfed.
The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries to his lower right arm and Charleston County EMS took him to an area hospital.
SCDNR Law Enforcement Division officers uphold the state’s wildlife, natural resources protections and boating-related laws, but they are also frequently called in to help other law enforcement agencies in various roles.
The SCDNR praised Allison’s actions the day after the incident.
