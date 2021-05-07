13-year-old reported missing in Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old who reportedly ran away from her home on May 1.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Aleyah Baker was last seen at her residence on Meadowbrook Road on May 1. Officials say Baker could be staying with family in Sumter County.
Baker is 5′ tall, 105 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
If you see Baker you are urged to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.
