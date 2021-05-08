Battery Secure a Point in 1-1 Draw with New York

The standard Battery defense helped put Charleston in control early in the first 45 minutes. However, an uncharacteristic giveaway by captain Jarad van Schaik in front of the box allowed Red Bulls II forward Jake LaCava to capitalize and put one past goalkeeper Joe Kuzminsky. While down, the Black and Yellow answered with two chances by Zeiko Lewis in the 15th and 17th minutes, but were unable to convert the equalizer.Chances for the Battery kept coming with set pieces and crosses into the box. The 34th minute had the closest look for Charleston, where a nice pass from Robbie Crawford found Logan Gdula one-on-one with the keeper. Gdula’s shot was just wide right of the net.Despite the early goal, the Battery back line held a strong stature and kept possession outside their defensive third 77.6% of the first half. Leland Archer had an impressive string of stops in the 29th minute to halt the New York offense. Archer led the team with 4 interceptions during the match.