Bucs fall in both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader against Winthrop

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern was unable to keep pace with Winthrop over Saturday afternoon’s doubleheader as the Buccaneers fell in both ends of the contests at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark 17-4 and 9-7.
Andrew Bullock posted a pair of two-hit games and connected on his sixth home run of the season to power CSU (14-23, 14-19 Big South), while Dylan Stewart added his team-leading fourth triple of the season to highlight the Bucs’ offense on the day.
Chase Gockel, Jack Dungan, Connor Yoger, and Bradyn Kail all recorded scoreless outings on the mound for the Bucs pitching staff.
Scout McFalls led Winthrop (15-23, 12-17 Big South) with a six-hit day including a home run, triple, and double over the two contests as the Eagles recorded 31 hits and 26 runs scored over the doubleheader. Joey Tepper added six hits on the day and added a double to highlight his weekend.
Colton Rendon (3-2) and Daniel Blair (2-4) picked up the wins on the mound for the Eagles over the two contests with Rendon going five innings in the opening game, while Blair went three frames in relief in game two.
Game One: Winthrop 17, Charleston Southern 4 (7 inn.)
Winthrop scored seven runs over the first three innings on their way to taking control of the first game on Saturday early in the contest. The Eagles were paced by four-hit games from Scout McFalls and Joey Tepper, while Joe McNamara added three hits and three runs scored in the win.
The Bucs were paced by doubles from Houston Parker and Derek Horton, while Alex Andronica scored a pair of runs in the loss.
The Eagles led 7-0 through three innings with McFalls and Tepper both recording a trio of RBI over the first three frames. The Bucs answered with a Bullock RBI single in the fourth, but Winthrop responded with a six-run fifth and four-run sixth to secure the conference series win.
M.J. Sasapan added a late sacrifice fly scoring Josh Asbill, while Derek Horton scored on a balk to wrap up the scoring in the contest.
John Sendziak (0-2) took the loss for the Bucs in the inning as the right-hander went 2.2 innings allowing eight hits and six runs (five earned). Sam Massey, Christian Baker, Chase Gockel, Sam Hunt, and Jack Dungan all saw time in relief in the contest.
Colton Rendon (3-2) picked up the win after allowing three hits and one unearned run while striking out three. Parker Kruglewicz, Matt Levenson, and Andrew Coker went the rest of the way in the shortened contest.
Game Two: Winthrop 9, Charleston Southern 7
The Eagles took advantage of another big inning and held off a late CSU rally in the ninth as the Buccaneers fell short in the series finale on Saturday afternoon.
Andrew Bullock’s three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning sparked a CSU comeback attempt, while Connor Aldrich (double) and Dylan Stewart (triple) added extra-base hits for the Bucs in the contest.
Joey Tepper put the Eagles on the board with a solo home run in the first off CSU starter Daniel Padysak (3-4) to give Winthrop the early 1-0 lead. Winthrop broke the contest open in the third with Ty Hooks’ two-run single highlighting the six-run frame as the Eagles went ahead 7-0 after their at-bats.
The Bucs responded with four runs in the bottom of the third on the strength of Stewart and Bullock’s bats. Stewart’s RBI triple down the right field line pushed Connor Aldrich across the plate in the third for the first run. Four batters later, Bullock went opposite field for his sixth home run of the season bringing home Tyrell Brewer and Stewart to leave CSU trailing 7-4 through three innings.
Winthrop plated runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to stretch the lead back to 9-4. CSU responded with a run in the eighth as Christian Maggio scored on a wild pitch to narrow the gap to 9-5 heading into the ninth.
After a scoreless top of the frame, the Bucs loaded the bases with none out in the inning. Horton scored the Bucs’ first run of the inning on a fielder’s choice, while Houston Parker came across the plate on a second fielder’s choice as CSU narrowed the lead down to 9-7. However, the Bucs were unable to complete the comeback as Winthrop’s Dalton Mims (S, 1) recorded the save with the game-ending strikeout.
Padysak went the first 2.1 innings allowing seven hits and seven runs (six earned) in the loss. Hunter McIntosh went three effective innings in relief, while Jordan Bridges, Connor Yoder, and Bradyn Kail all saw time on the bump in the game.
Blair went three innings in relief in picking up the win. He allowed three hits and one run while striking out five in support of Winthrop starter Willie Lumpkin. Mims picked up the save after retiring the final two batters of the contest.
News & Notes
- Bradyn Kail recorded his team-leading 17th appearance on the mound in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
- Jordan Bridges made his 16th appearance on the mound in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
- Houston Parker ran his on-base streak to 13 consecutive games after reaching base safely in both contests on Saturday.
- Dylan Stewart connected on his team-leading fourth triple of the season and first since April 20 against Winthrop.
- Andrew Bullock’s four RBI on the day moved him one RBI ahead of Kyle Sandstrom (20) with a team-leading 21 RBI in 2021.
- Houston Parker connected on his team-leading ninth double of the season in the first game of the doubleheader.
- Chase Gockel made his first appearance on the mound since April 13 against South Carolina.
- Connor Yoder has made seven scoreless appearances in the 2021 season following his 1-2-3 inning in the eighth in game two on Saturday.
Up Next
Charleston Southern welcomes Presbyterian to Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark for a key Big South matchup on Tuesday, May 11. First pitch between the Bucs and the Blue Hose is set for 5 p.m. and will be carried live on ESPN+.