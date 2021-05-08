Coastal’s comeback bid falls short in Saturday loss to Troy

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina scored a combined seven runs over the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings but again couldn’t overcome an early deficit in a 9-7 loss to the Troy Trojans on Saturday afternoon in Springs Brooks Stadium.
The Chanticleers trailed 8-0 midway through the sixth inning before scoring the next seven runs in the contest to trail 8-7 going into the ninth frame. However, the Trojans scored an insurance run in the top half of the last inning and sent the Chants down in order 1-2-3 in the bottom half to secure the 9-7 win.
After just three hits over the first five innings, the Chants’ offense drove in seven runs on six hits over the next three innings led by three hits each from Parker Chavers (3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs) and BT Riopelle (3-for-5, RBI, run, SB). Junior Tyler Johnson (1-for-1, HR, 2 RBIs, run) hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, his second of the season.
The Trojans scored the first eight runs in the contest and the last run of the game, as the offense put up 17 hits led by Jesse Hall’s (3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 runs) team-high three base hits. Pinch hitter Nic Nolan (2-for-2, HBP, 2 RBIs) drove in a team-high two RBIs, while six different Troy batters had two hits each on the day.
Starter Nick Parker (3-4) took the loss, as the junior righty gave up six runs on nine hits, two walks, and two strikeouts over 4.1 innings pitched.
Troy’s Saturday starter Orlando Ortiz (5-4) received the win, as he cruised through the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. He allowed just two runs on five hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts over 6.0-complete innings.
For the second-straight day, Marquez Oates (6) earned the save, throwing the final 1.1 innings in the win.
Troy scored two runs in the top of the third on an RBI single from Drew Frederic and a sacrifice fly to center field by Caleb Bartolero to pull out in front first in the contest.
The Trojans added to their lead with two more runs in the fourth, three more in the fifth, one of which was aided by a CCU throwing error, and another run in the sixth on a Nolan RBI single to run out to an 8-0 lead midway through the sixth frame.
CCU took advantage of two walks and a single through the right side by Chavers to load the bases in the bottom of the sixth before a 6-4-3 double-play and a safety squeeze play scored two runs for the home team to cut the Trojans’ lead to six at 8-2.
The Chants continued to pick away at the Troy lead in the bottom of the seventh, as three walks again loaded the bases for a sacrifice fly from Dale Thomas and a two-out, two-run single to left-center field by Chavers put CCU within three at 8-5 with two innings remaining.
Coastal’s Johnson, who entered the game to play first base in the top half of the eighth inning, hit a 1-0 pitch deep to left-center field and into the palm trees for a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning to close the gap to 8-7 with one inning to play.
However, the Trojans were able to get a lead-off single to start the ninth before a ground ball back to the pitcher and a wild pitch allowed the runner to advance to third and eventually score on a fielder’s choice to push the lead to 9-7.
In their final at-bat, the Chants were unable to get anything going and went down in order to allow the Trojans to escape with the 9-7 conference win.
Both teams made two errors in the field, with one on each side leading directly to an unearned run, while on offense the Trojans stranded 14 runners on base compared to the Chanticleers’ eight.
Coastal (21-20, 5-9 SBC) and Troy (23-21, 9-8 SBC) will play the third and final game of the three-game conference series tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.